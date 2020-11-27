Game And Lil Wayne Drop Surprise Track Dedicated To Allen Iverson

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Game surprised the Hip-Hop community early this morning with brand new music.
The Compton rap legend is back with an assist from Lil Wayne on the new song “A.I. With The Braids.” The new song pays tribute to Allen Iverson, and the Hip-Hop swag he brought to the NBA.
“A.I. with the braids is almost single-handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in Hip-Hop and professional sports these days…” The Game explained. “Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains to the designs in his braids & whole swagger. Girls were in love with him and he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it’s only right I pay homage.”
The track, which was produced by Mike Zombie, is Game’s first official release since his 2019 album Born To Rap.
Take a listen to “A.I. With The Braids.”