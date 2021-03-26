Game Explains How To Avoid Relationship Problems

(AllHipHop News)
The Game has been open on Clubhouse dishing out dating advice (giving fans intimate glimpses into his views on relationships), but clearly he has saving all this “good hood wisdom” social media.
Early Thursday morning (Mar 25th), he took to Twitter to help brothers (and some sisters) out on how to navigate these social media streets.
He tweeted, “There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a “bad b####” soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one. Find yo wife & delete IG”
The Compton rapper may be known for his gangsta hard lyrics, but he has also made a name for himself as a ladies’ man.
There were two big public relationships that he had in the past. One was with WEEN founder and Google executive, Valeisha Butterfield, daughter of U.S. Congressman G. K. Butterfield.
The other was with a school teacher, Tiffney Cambridge. VH1 sought to capitalize on this relationship with Cambridge, creating a reality show called “Marrying the Game.”
The two did not marry and prompted a 2015 series called “She Got Game,” a dating reality series to find him a “bad b####.” Though a woman named Rebecca Silveria, a native Jamaica bombshell, won, the pair’s relationship did not make it past the show.
What did make it past the show are sexual assault allegations posed by a contestant on the show, Priscilla Rainey. She won that case after an appellate court affirmed the entire $7.1 million judgment in 2019.
The Game doesn’t seem phased. Earlier last week he dropped a few jewels for the people. “Bee’s don’t waste their time explaining to flies that honey is better than s###”.
