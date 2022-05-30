Game Wanted To Manage A Home Depot Prior To Career As Hit A Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Game dropped by the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Steven Jackson and dropped a bunch of gems about his early career. Take a listen!

Compton rap star Game appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast hosted by NBA Legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Game gave a wide-ranging interview during the 137th episode of the podcast, where he discussed many subjects.

The rapper spoke on several subjects, including fatherhood, the first time he met Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and his relationship with Kanye West and Eminem.

During the dialogue, Game chatted about his trajectory and original career path before finding his footing as a rapper.

After he was shot five times in 2001 and came out of a coma, Game realized he had to leave the street life behind and do something constructive with his life.

Game came up with a list of options, and rap music was not too high on his list.

In fact, the top goal Game initially had was getting a gig at the Home Depot, with the objective of one day becoming a manager.

“For some reason, I had wrote out in my mind five things that I wanted to do. Number one was like, go apply at Home Depot cause I would just always drive by Home Depot. It would always say ‘now hiring,’ and I figured, you know, one day I probably can manage this thing, then be district manager. I’ll be running Home Depot. I don’t know why I had that idea in my mind, but that was number one,” Game revealed.

The rap star’s second choice was trying his hand at a career playing basketball. However, one of the gunshots in the previous shooting struck his ankle, which thwarted his career from flourishing at Cerritos College, where he briefly attended school.

Number three on Game’s list was to become an internationally known rap star. And even though he felt that was the most unlikely path to success, the choice to pursue a career in music proved wise.

“So rap was number three, which ended up being number one cause it was the easiest to attain. I felt like cause all I would have to do is get this notebook, study some of the greats, and then I would have me some bars. Well, even though I thought it was that easy, it wasn’t,” Game revealed.

The aspiring rapper attended a Hip-Hop Summit hosted by Russell Simmons in Los Angeles, where he first encountered Snoop Dogg. Game revealed he freestyled for Snoop, who gave him props, but that was about it.

He then met pioneering San Francisco rapper/music executive JT the Bigga Figga of Get Low Recordz and recorded his first demos.

Game, armed with his first official recordings, linked up with associates named Darius “D Mac” Rogers and K-Dog, who first introduced him to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

But Game said he never landed a deal with Diddy because all they did was party together. After a year of touring with Diddy, Game said the Bad Boy founder suggested he take his music to Dr. Dre.

The first time Game stepped into the Aftermath Records offices, Game said he ran into Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Eve, Busta Rhymes, and rap God Rakim, who was writing a verse over the beat to what would become “In Da Club” by 50 Cent.

Listen to the full interview of the “All The Smoke” podcast featuring Game below.