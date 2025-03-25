Game Reschedules Dublin & Oslo Concerts Due To Health Concerns

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Game postponed stops in Dublin and Oslo while recovering from illness, promising fans he’ll finish the rest of the European tour.

Game has postponed two major stops on his European tour after falling ill and performing multiple shows without a voice.

The Compton rapper, who’s currently traveling across Europe to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album The Documentary, pulled the plug on performances in Dublin and Oslo after battling flu-like symptoms and vocal strain.

“This video is for my fans in Dublin, I was supposed to be with ya’ll today, killing the show tonight,” he told fans on social media. “But all these different climate changes and the toll that the tour’s been taking on my body, it’s been draining.”

Game revealed he had been pushing through performances in Manchester, London and Paris despite losing his voice.

“I did my last 3 shows in London, Manchester & Paris with absolutely no voice & still killed every single one,” he said.

The 3Olympia Theatre show in Dublin has been rescheduled for April 9, 2025. The Oslo show at Sentrum Scene is now set for March 30, 2025.

“I have given 100% of myself to my fans & this tour and any single person that has been to these shows will attest to the energy in these buildings night after night,” he said. “In life we must prioritize our health even when our heart of hearts tell us to push through.”

Despite the temporary setback, Game promised to finish every show on the tour.

“I promise to not leave Europe until every single show on this tour is done,” he said.

His next stop is Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, where he expects to be fully recovered.

The Documentary was released in January 2005 and is widely considered a defining West Coast rap album. He is planning on releasing The Documentary 3 sometime in 2025.

The remaining shows on The Documentary 20th Anniversary Tour include:

Mar 27 – Stockholm, Sweden

March 29 – Helsinki, Finland –

March 30 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene (rescheduled)

Apr 1 – Tallinn, Estonia

April 2 – Riga, Lativa

April 3, Vilnius, Greece

Apr 4 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Apr 5 – Tirana, Albania,

April 6, Athens Greece

April 9 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (rescheduled)