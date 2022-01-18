Geechi Gotti Named Best Battle Rapper in 2021: Wins “Champion Of The Year” Award

Geechi Gotti has won Champion of the Year 2021, earning him the title of the best battle rapper for the third time in four years.

2021 was the most prolific year in battle rap, with more events thrown than any other time in history. With that many battles and battlers putting on, deciding who would be Champion of the Year was always going to be a tough decision.

The panel selected by Champion’s Jay Blac took nearly eight hours of intense debate to agree on the 20 battlers who rose above all the competition in 2021. Tempers flared as the top twenty names selected by the Champion viewership were either placed on the list or failed to make the final cut.

Each battler was judged based on set criteria – strength of schedule, impact, moments, material, consistency, and performance. In the end, there could only be one winner, and the panel decided Compton’s Geechi Gotti was the best battle rapper of 2021, making him a three-time Champion of the Year winner!

1. Geechi Gotti 2021 Champion of the Year

Geechi Gotti had a phenomenal 2021, battling consistently throughout the year, showing out on a number of leagues, and scoring some epic wins along the way. He sailed through URL’s Ultimate Madness 3 tournament, eventually splitting Drake’s $150,000 prize money with fellow EFB member Rum Nitty, though he narrowly won the judge’s decision. The pair put on a final that was easily one of the best battles of the year. Gotti also got a win over one of battle rap’s end game bosses – the legend Loaded Lux on the biggest card of the year, shifting the culture along the way.

2. Eazy The Block Captain

Eazy The Block Captain took the second spot with only four one-on-one battles, highlighting the impact of those performances and his overall 2021. The race for the top spot was a tough decision. The panel decided Gotti and Eazy won three of the six categories each but ultimately selected Geechi as the overall winner. Eazy’s 2021 was highly impressive. He had a classic with Chess, one of the very best battles of the year, and took clear wins from the likes of T-Rex and K. Shine. Eazy is also one of the few battlers to debut on URL marquee events, NOME and Summer Madness in the same year. He is ranked 9-0 on the URL app and has received the highest reactions on the app for his last five battles.

@JayBlac615

3. Tsu Surf

Tsu Surf took third place for three flawless victories against John John the Don, Calicoe, and Nu Jersey Twork, all in a 90-day span!

@JayBlac615

4. Rum Nitty

Rum Nitty’s performance in the UM3 tournament and battles with Hollow the Don and T-Rex solidified him as “The Alien” and his spot at number four on the list.

@JayBlac61

5. A. Ward

A. Ward was one of the more talked about battlers of the year for his consistently high-quality performances no matter the stage or the opponent. His place at fifth on the list was one of the most highly contested.

6. Chess

Chess came back with a vengeance last year and had two Battle of the Year contenders with Chess and Loso earning him sixth place on the Champion of the Year list.

@JayBlac615

7. DNA

DNA is one of the most consistent battlers of all time, and this year was no different securing him a spot at number seven.

@JayBlac615

8. Danny Myers

Danny Myers had the most impressive start to the year and some of the most talked-about battles of 2021, full of impactful moments like his “I Am Drugs” round against Drugz early in the year.

@JayBlac615

9. Loso

Loso was involved in wars all 2021, and his victory over 2020’s Woman of the Year, Viixen the Assassin on the Kings vs. Queens 2 card shook the culture.

10. Real Sikh

Real Sikh took tenth place after a year where he solidified his spot as one of the best of the New Era. His victory over Danny Myers on URL’s Night Of Main Events ended Danny’s winning streak in spectacular fashion.

There were several other awards and cash prizes given out of the night all voted for by the Champion fans.

Body Of the Year

Real Sikh won Body of the Year for his win over Danny Myers

To make the Top 10 amongst 24,000 battle rappers in the world is incredible! Also wanna thank the fans for giving me the “Body of the Year” award. Gonna continue to impact and contribute to battle rap as much as I can and put Sikh’s on the map! Salute 💪🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/QjRgtHQRYp — Real Sikh (@RealSikh99) January 17, 2022

Round of the Year

Loso took Round of the Year for his second round vs. Viixen the Assassin

24k battlers in the world, and for the year of ‘21, I was ranked in the top 10. Not only did I get the number 9 spot, but the fans voted my 2nd round vs Viixen as THE ROUND OF THE YEAR! Who would’ve thought A God fearing Latino from TAMPA would make an impact like THIS! pic.twitter.com/hJphOxnfeL — LOSO (@EverythingLoso) January 17, 2022

Most Improved Battler

JakkBoy Maine won the Most Improved Battler award for 2021 and $1,000 sponsored by Let’s Talk Battle Rap podcast

Congratulations to @JakkBoyMaine for winning the Most Improved Battler award for 2021 & $1,000 sponsored by LTBR.



Your work ethic to evolve has not gone unnoticed and you can now reap the fruits of your labor. 💐 #LTBR #MIB2021 pic.twitter.com/xLvzmOpQug — BATTLE RAP’S WOJ (@LTBRpodcast) January 17, 2022

The Champion of The Year Official Top 20

1. Geechi Gotti

2. Eazy The Block Captain

3. Tsu Surf

4. Rum Nitty

5. A. Ward

6. Chess

7. DNA

8. Danny Myers

9. Loso

10. Real Sikh

11. Tay Roc

12. Ill Will

13. Bill Collector

14. B Dot

15. Ave

16. Mackk Myron

17. Madflex

18. Lu Castro

19. JakkBoy Maine

20. T-Top

Watch the Champion Of the Year Debate below

Check out AllHipHop’s Battle Rap Superlatives to see who our fans voted as the best of battle rap 2021!