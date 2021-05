Casey Jay and Cortez proved to be formidable opponents to the West Coast giants but came up short in the end.

The Ultimate Madness 3 Semi-Finals ended with two of the West Coast’s greatest emcees emerging as victors.

Every F**ckin’ Bar, a collective that includes Compton’s Geechi Gotti and Arizona’s Rum Nitty, were merciless as they performed flawless performances. Both rappers justly received undeniable 3-0s after annihilating their opponents, opponents that had given their all to get to this top spot of the competition.

Still, Geechi who went against the Tiny Titan from Texas Casey Jay was exceptional.

It might be her fault.

For weeks, she has been asking for her opps to come with their best pen game and fully prepared. Welp, BayBay did. He didn’t target her sexuality in the traditional way, sizing the sexy shorty up and telling her what she can do for him. Instead, he took the “Bill Collector against Yoshi G” approach that critiqued her sexual behavior outside of the ring and tied it to the popular rumor that she has a male ghostwriter. Battle Rap is about exploiting rumors and hearsay, exaggerating truths, attempting to embarrass people for what could be perceived as flaws.

Unfortunately, intragender battle rap competitions lean too much on social identity constructs and the crowd propensity to believe that a woman can’t do something unless she is doing this or that a woman who owns her sexuality is not as valuable as a business person, a mother, a community stake-holder or as a battler. Terms like sneak-d*cking, polyamorous relationships, same-gender-loving and s###-shaming are norms in the culture and used in battles often to win — while claiming to uplift and is a tired strategy (even as it is effective).

It’s tired … because everyone likes sex — so what.

But Geechi did not end it there, he spoke about her talent and flow. He spoke about her appearance/ looks, something extremely important to her (and most women), and her parenting. He also attacked her mother (who was actually in the audience). It was brutal, but again, she asked for it.

Casey Jay, to her credit, was not a punching bag. She was cooking and showcased lyrically one of her best performances yet. A performance that many were distracted by because of the biased West Coast crowd that overwhelmingly responded to her opponents’ bars.

That "part ya s### better than the b#### that do your braids!" bar from CASEY was fire!!! — bars.battlerapstats.com (@BattleRapStats) May 23, 2021

Casey actually cooking right now — bars.battlerapstats.com (@BattleRapStats) May 23, 2021

It leaves this for us to question, “How come no women or representatives from the battle rap league that gave her celebration, Queen of The Ring, were standing behind her?” “Where were her Bardashian sisters?” It was weird not seeing them behind her, especially after she has represented the group so beautifully by adding value as an elite artist, always looking like a sophisticated dime piece, and a representing as a real class act.

Surely, that would have made it appear a little less one-sided if she wasn’t standing there on stage alone.

Lyrically, she punched Geechi in the face. His first real battle against a woman (yes, he battled RX but that was play-play for a gender reveal party … no matter if she took her shot seriously) was no walk in the park. She was scratching with her setups and drawing blood with her delivery. It’s been noted before, when the bright-eyed vixen gets in her bag and she lurches over and starts swaying from side to side, she looks possessed by the rhymes in her head.

If Jaz the Rapper is Kitty Pryde and O’fficial is Storm then surely Kylie Penner is Jean Grey (with them grey eyes). She is a force of intergalactic nature as a battle emcee and deserves the crown of top girl RIGHT NOW.

Geechi just was Geechi and was the Plan Omega that male battlers needed to defeat her.

Rum Nitty, Geechi’s partner in rhyme, battled Brooklyn’s own Cortez in the semi-finals, beating him in a heart-wrenching (but honorable) defeat.

He is the master of punching and many believe that Nitty’s Mayweather-esque approach to battling is not as well-rounded as it needed to be the veteran Murda Ave rep. He seemed pretty well-rounded and viciously talented on Saturday’s Caffeine broadcast.

With almost ten years in the game, he has earned every bit of honor that he is currently experiencing and absorbing the lessons learned from his very formidable opponents. People have accused Rum of taking too many battles, but maybe his high activity develops something that more traditional “I-battle-every-eight-month” rappers could really benefit from — a pen that is unf*ckwithable and discipline of mind that is so intensive that he could battle every other day if he wanted to.

People also hate a winner.

Since being #1 on the URL App, he has experienced some backlash — probably from fans that are personality-driven versus appreciating his unique art and skill. One has to be impressed by his wordplay and brilliance. One is only fooling themselves when they trick themselves into thinking he is not as fire as he actually is. Whether Cor messed up or not, Rum would have come out (this repeat battle) as the victor. He has simply mastered digging out of a hole.

Just as much as people hate a winner, they hate vets.

Cor is a vet and sometimes, just because he has years of experience, they want to say he is washed. This competition season not only proved that he remains a force in the culture, but it also afforded him the platform to show how his technical wordplay could be compacted in a two-minute round performance.

He not only reversed people’s opinions of him but also how they have assessed his resume. Once thought of as the vault king, now people are thinking maybe the bias is so great that we as newer battle rap fans (immersed in his only post his Grindtime career) have been swayed by commentary from larger microphones and more popular battlers.

The “Cor” that we got during this season was awe-inspiring and should quickly push him up in ranking, get him more bread and moreover get him more battles (which are not always progressions that are guaranteed).

During the battle, he choked in ways that the win just could go to him. But also, despite his powerful content (and he was saying some sh*t), he was overpowered by a focus Nitty that needed that personal win for his own legacy.

People would take away credit from Cortez for beating O’fficial because she choked And disregard his good material. And in the same breath, they will praise Rum Nitty for beating a choking Cortez because of his good material. If you hate Cortez that much, just say that. — Lets Talk Battle Rap Podcast (@LTBRpodcast) May 24, 2021

Geechi and Rum Nitty will face each other again at NOME (Night of Main Events) 11 for the cash prize of $100,000 sponsored by the chart-topping Toronto artist and battle rap fan, Drake. This competition will be exclusively aired on Caffeine.TV on June 12.

NOME 11’s card was released and with that, the Ultimate Rap League is pushing a new narrative of legacy, sustainability, and embracing the future.

The trailer shows all of the stars that they have made over the first 10 years of their existence— and presents their continued ability to create new stars in the next decade.

The NOME 11 Line-Up is as Follows:

Geechi Gotti vs. Rum Nitty

Tay Roc vs. Chilla Jones

T-Rex vs. Eazy the Block Captain

Ave vs. Jey the Nitewing

Danny Meyers vs. Real Sikh

Mike P vs. Lu Castro

T-Top vs. Swamp

Loso vs. Jerry Wess