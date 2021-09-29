Ghostface Killah’s ‘Ironman’ Album To Be Released As 25th Anniversary Campaign

Tony Starks will appear in a mini-doc to talk about his classic LP.

Sony Music Entertainment and Certified are commemorating the 25th anniversary of Ghostface Killah’s Ironman. Fans can purchase the Wu-Tang Clan member’s 1996 album as a collectible 12″ vinyl and as an expanded digital edition.

The expanded digital reissue includes the bonus track “All That I Got Is You (Remix).” In addition, the original “All That I Got Is You” music video will be available on U.S. streaming services for the first time.

The Ironman 25 campaign will launch on October 29 with the release of the expanded digital edition and the beginning of 12″ vinyl pre-orders. SME/Certified will also present a 25th-anniversary “My Life in 60 Secs” mini-documentary featuring Ghostface Killah discussing his debut LP.

Plus, Get On Down is offering two gatefold double vinyl color editions – “Chicken & Broccoli” and “Blue & Crème” – in early 2022. More details about the Ironman 25th campaign will be announced on October 29.

Ghostface Killah is set to join forces with fellow Wu-Tang Clan representatives GZA and Raekwon for “The 3 Chambers Tour.” Each emcee’s set will focus on a specific classic project – GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface Killah’s Ironman.

“The 3 Chambers Tour” begins at the Skyway Theater in Minneapolis on October 1 and closes at the Vogue in Indianapolis on December 18.