Gift Of Gab of Blackalicious had passed away at the age of 50. RIP.

The rap community has suffered a loss with the death of Bay area rapper Gift Of Gab.

According to reports, Gift Of Gab passed away at the age of 50 on June 18, apparently of natural causes. However, the news is just hitting the media.

Gift Of Gab, born Timothy Jerome Parker, was one half of the well-respected duo Blackalicious. He formed Blackalicious with DJ Chief Xcel in 1992.

They released four full-length albums Nia (1999), followed by their major-label debut Blazing Arrow (2002), which was released on Quannum Projects/MCA Records.

The group followed up with The Craft (2005) after which Gift of Gab joined The Mighty Underdogs with Lateef the Truthspeaker and producer Headnodic. They dropped the album Droppin’ Science Fiction in 2008.

He dropped to solo releases Escape 2 Mars (2009) and The Next Logical Progression (2012) before linking back up with DJ Chief Xcel as Blackalicious for the album Imani Vol. 1 (2015).

Over the years, gift of Gab collaborated with many artists ranging from Questlove and DJ Shadow to Blackstreet and The Cut Chemist.