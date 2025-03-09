Giggs Breaks Down Bars With FBI Agent & Chef On MSNBC’s “The Beat” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Giggs experienced the full Ari Melber treatment during his latest U.S. visit, making a memorable appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat for a hilarious food-themed segment.

The British rap legend joined MSNBC’s resident Hip-Hop connoisseur, an FBI agent, and a renowned chef, resulting in an unexpectedly entertaining crossover of Hip-Hop, law enforcement and culinary expertise.

Melber tasked FBI veteran Andrew Weissmann and famed chef Mario Carbone with interpreting lyrics from some of Giggs’ latest songs.

The first song up for discussion was “Big on Change,” where Hollowman reflects on his evolution and personal growth.

The FBI agent was stumped, comparing Giggs to Williams Shakespeare before adding, “There is a part of me that thinks, thank God I really don’t follow music that’s past the 20th century.”

Melber then turned to Gigg’s verse on Top Boy star Ashley Walters “Take A Pic,” asking Carbone to decipher the following lyrics:

“OGs, yeah, we the fathers/I’m in New York just bumped into Fivi/Dover sole with the lemon, butter, add the sprinkle of garlic.”

“He’s just trying to tell you what level he’s operating at,” Carbone offered. “The access to places and people. And not only can he get the Dover sole, he’s asking for a little extra garlic on the side. That doesn’t come with it normally, but he gets it of course.”

Ashley Walters Taps Giggs On “Take A Pic”

Meanwhile, multi-hyphenate rapper Ashley Walters recently opened up about collaborating with childhood friend Giggs on “Take A Pic.” The song references their days growing up together in Peckham, South London.

“It was a no-brainer to have Giggs on the track,” Walters explained. “We’ve known each other since we were 11 or 12, and to be making music together after all these years feels amazing. He’s always been a huge support, and his presence on the track just feels like a full circle moment.”