Gillie Da Kid just unleashed a series of insults on rapper Rick Ross, as the pair’s beef intensifies. Check it out!

Gillie Da Kid’s beef with Rick Ross has intensified over the last couple of days, and their feud may have reached a tipping point today (July 15tth).

The pair’s issues have been playing out on social media since an episode of “Million Dollarz Worth Of Game” featuring Gillie and co-host Wallo interviewing producer Southside.

During the episode, the Philadelphia rapper turned podcaster accused Rick Ross of making slick comments about him in an Instagram post, so he called during the episode.

Gillie accused Rick Ross of being irrelevant and resorting to tricks like showing off his cow at his Georgia mansion to get attention.

Gillie also mentioned Rozay’s past as a Correctional Officer and said the rapper used to lock up guys like Wallo, who spent 20 years in prison for armed robbery before turning his life around.

Rick Ross wasted no time responding, stating, “I spend more money on my cows’ hooves than you do on your wife and kids every month. You should be taking notes.”

Rick Ross then revealed he was starting a podcast to compete with Gillie and Wallo’s#### show.

Gillie snapped back, saying Rick Ross should name his podcast “Lock It Up with Rick Ross,” along with the infamous photo of Rick Ross in his correctional officer uniform.

Gillie issued another warning this afternoon and some more insults while addressing Rick Ross’s comments about his family.

“Mind your f###### business, man, because you went on a n#### Instagram page comment about me calling me out my name my n#### for no m############ reason at all…

“You’re probably right n#### cuz I ain’t bought her. I caught her,” Gillie said. “She f#### with me because who I’m blessed to be, not because I blessed her with a fee.

“But ain’t you the n#### ‘I put Molly all in that drink, and she ain’t even know it,” Gillie said, mocking Rick Ross’s verse on the remix to “UOENO.”

The controversial line resulted in Rick Ross being dropped from a lucrative partnership with Reebok in 2013.

“G####### ‘Ricky Rape a B####.’ Stop talking about money cause money don’t unlame a lame. It’s a lot of sucker ass n##### out here with money and you on the list. Matter of fact, you the captain of The Suckers With Money Association Of America n####, and we ain’t impressed,” Gillie snarled.

Gillie claimed Rick Ross owed Meek Mill money and accused him of signing his Philly brethren to a “1914 slave deal.”

“A Harriet Tubman joint that he signed when he was 19, and now he’s 35. Thank God he’s f###### with them white boys. He f### around, be broke, busted, and disgusted f###### with you. But he’s a hell of a businessman, though. Salute to your Meek.”

Gillie also took the time to make fun of Rick Ross’s deal with Bel-Air, claiming no one drank the champagne anymore.

Gillie Da Kid did give props to Rick Ross’s massive mansion in Atlanta but claimed his residence was smack dab in the middle of the hood and that Rick Ross was constantly living in fear of being robbed.

He also had an unfortunate prediction for the cow Rick Ross is so proud of.

“You worried about them n##### jumping your wall every night. And I give that raggedy ass cow till Labor Day,’ Gillie said.