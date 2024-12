Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The outspoken podcast host, who lost his son to gun violence, later addressed the confusing incident on Instagram.

Gillie Da Kid held what was supposed to be a fun boxing event in Philadelphia on Friday (December 20)—but quickly things went left.

According to a video making the rounds on social media, Gillie Da Kid snapped on the crowd after patrons began clashing with police outside of the venue.

“Please, turn that music off,” Gillie began. “Me and Wallo put on for the city, and this how you b###### treat us? Y’all outside, f###### ripped the door out, shot at the f###### police and all that d###### s###. Get the f### out! All of y’all, get the f### out! That’s what type of f###### respect you give us? All the s### we do? Get the f### up out this joint.

Gillie just kicked everyone out from the boxing event he had after people outside shot at police 😳😳😳😳 #gilliewallokoparty pic.twitter.com/uuFWPxwIxx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 21, 2024

Gillie Da Kid, who lost his son to gun violence, later addressed the incident on Instagram. As he explained, nobody ever shot at the police. In fact, he was misinformed and confirmed the patrons were simply “shouting” at police.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host was also stunned that the police captain asked him to do crowd control.

“The Wilmington police is the worst police district in the f###### country,” he began. T”hey the worst. I paid security and the police fourteen thousand f###### dollars. Fourteen thousand f###### dollars. You gotta understand I’m in the middle of a livestream.

And the police who supposed to be the f###### captain, he walks up on me in the middle of a livestream and says, ‘I’mma need you to go outside and talk to the people and get them in order ’cause there’s a bunch of muthafuckas outside that ain’t got tickets.’ Bro, you the f###### police. Why you need me to go outside?”

The captain allegedly suggested he wouldn’t like how he’d handle the crowd. As Gillie attempted to diffuse the situation, the other officers questioned what he was doing. Five minutes later, he says they maced some people.

Nevertheless, Gillie wound up kicking “thousands of people” out of the stands, bringing the event to an unceremonious close. Despite the chaos, some people are asking for an apology from Gillie. As one person wrote, “Just apologize and move on bro… u had an impetuous moment where you disrespected your supporters.. apologize and move on… they did not make you speak to that crowd the way that you did , but it’s OK.”