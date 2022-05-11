Gillie Da King Calls Lil Durk The New Jay-Z

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The podcaster has high praise for Durkio.

Is Chicago’s Lil Durk this era’s Jay-Z (aka Hov)? Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Gillie Da King believes that answer is yes.

Gillie Da King appeared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper show. A clip from the episode about Lil Durk went viral on social media this week.

“You know who the new Hov is – ‘I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago JAY-Z,'” Gillie told Raquel Harper. “To the young street n#####, yes. Because Hov was about being a hustler, getting some money.”

Lil Durk also agrees with Gillie Da King’s opinion. The 29-year-old Only The Family leader previously declared himself his city’s version of The Blueprint album creator.

“I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago Jay-Z,” rapped Durk on “The Voice” track. Back in February 2021, Durk posted on Instagram, “I’m the Chicago Jay-Z 🐐.”

Lil Durk tripled down on that take last week. He wrote on Instagram, “I did some in Chicago nobody ever did for the artist and the city we was a family in there the opp word ain’t matter last night 💙 – Chicago JAY-Z.”