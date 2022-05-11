Gillie Da King Calls Lil Durk The New Jay-Z

Is Chicago’s Lil Durk this era’s Jay-Z (aka Hov)? Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Gillie Da King believes that answer is yes.
Gillie Da King appeared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper show. A clip from the episode about Lil Durk went viral on social media this week.
“You know who the new Hov is – ‘I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago JAY-Z,'” Gillie told Raquel Harper. “To the young street n#####, yes. Because Hov was about being a hustler, getting some money.”
Lil Durk also agrees with Gillie Da King’s opinion. The 29-year-old Only The Family leader previously declared himself his city’s version of The Blueprint album creator.
“I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago Jay-Z,” rapped Durk on “The Voice” track. Back in February 2021, Durk posted on Instagram, “I’m the Chicago Jay-Z 🐐.”
Lil Durk tripled down on that take last week. He wrote on Instagram, “I did some in Chicago nobody ever did for the artist and the city we was a family in there the opp word ain’t matter last night 💙 – Chicago JAY-Z.”