Gillie Da King Says R. Kelly Beat Wallo In Prison Talent Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While jokes fly about his old life, Wallo 267 has spent years changing himself for the better.

Gillie da King is clowning his cousin Wallo 267 by teasing him over his long stint in prison.

Before Wallo became a highly recognized and respected motivational speaker and host of one of the culture’s hottest podcasts, “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” he served a 20-year bid in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for armed robbery.

Wallo went in at 17 and got out at 37, according to a Change.org petition, and he is currently on probation until 2048. The running joke, and at one point a hilarious part of the podcast, was Wallo’s adventures in jail.

Now, Gillie, who was a part of Philly’s Major Figgas group with Wallo, has taken to social media to poke fun at his own cousin.

Gillie captioned an Instagram post of R. Kelly singing acapella his hit song “Bump and Grind,” saying, “@wallo267 won 3 straight prison talent shows he wouldn’t of won a 4th with R in there I don’t care how much twerking Lo Did.”

All jokes aside, Wallo 267 continues to use his platform to inspire people— recounting some of the life lessons that he learned behind bars and how they have impacted him and turned him into the man he is today.

One lesson is to be strong enough to cry. In a recent video, while Gillie made fun of him, he told his 2.4 million followers that when he broke down and cried, he was able to let a lot of pain go. “It was therapeutic,” he said.

His message resonated with many of his fans. “Thank you for this one,” one person said, adding, “Being HARD all the time….is CORNEY.”

Another commented, “Nothing wrong with letting out that PAIN…if you don’t you’ll keep yourself in a mental JAIL‼️”

One comment echoed the social media influencer’s remarks, saying, “Crying is cleansing.”

Friends and family of Wallo are still pushing to get him off probation and are sending a petition to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. The petition has received over 200,000 signatures over the last two years.

Click here if you want to help change Wallo’s life.