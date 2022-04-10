Gillie da King Says Wiz Khalifa Ruined His IG Over Tight Underwear But Rapper Denies Claim

Gillie da King accused Wiz Khalifa of snitching and claimed he lost his Instagram account, which had millions of followers, for picking on the Pittsburgh rapper!

Gillie da King went ballistic on Wiz Khalifa and accused the Pittsburgh rapper of “snitching” on him after the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” co-host lost his Instagram page.

Gillie had millions of followers on IG, but he has been forced to start a brand new account after his original page was banned, apparently for “bullying” Wiz for working out his underwear.

“U tell a ni$$a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾‍♂️ ni$$a I was playing des rappers so pu$$y,” Gillie da King snapped.

U tell a ni$$a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾‍♂️ ni$$a I was playing des rappers so pu$$y — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 9, 2022

A few days ago, Gillie posted a message taking issue with Wiz Khalifa’s new penchant for working out and training in extremely tight underwear and nothing else.

Wiz also has posted videos of himself training with Jake Paul, hopping in hot tubs, and leaving restaurants in his tight briefs.

Last week, Gillie had finally had enough and revealed he decided to unfollow Wiz because of his posts.

“Today I had to unfollow one of my brothers, Wiz Khalifa. I love you brother. Every time I come on my page, you’re in your drawers. You’re giving up strap-and-balls action,” Gillie told Wiz.

Wiz Khalifa replied to Gillie by calling him “negative.”

“The same n##### who be telling me to put clothes on in the gym, or unfollowing me because I make them uncomfortable, y’all the same n##### who laughed at people when they read in high school or said that you sound stupid because you sound smart,” Wiz Khalifa said, before labeling Gillie “negative.”

“You know what I do with negativity? See ya!”

Wiz Khalifa denied he was behind Gillie’s page getting deleted by Instagram. He even claimed he tried to help the Philly rapper-turned-podcaster get his page back.

“I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted. I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾,” Wiz Khalif tweeted.

I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted. I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 10, 2022

Gillie admitted Wiz reached out, but he was declined the “See You Again” rapper’s offer to help.

“You know I talked to that super soft extra sensitive swab cotton ass n#### right? He said ‘you hurt my feelings.’ He said people was laughing at me Gillie, and I don’t like to be laughed at,” Gillie da King revealed.

“He said ‘I felt like you was bringing down another black man.’ I was like ‘n#### because I told you to put some drawls on?’ I mean because I told you to put some shorts over top your drawls, I’m bringing down another black man?’ Yeah so extra super soft cotton swab. It’s all good. You can’t hold. No real n#### back though,” Gillie da King said.

Gillie also issued a veiled threat to the Taylor Gang leader.

I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted. I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 10, 2022

“It’s 2022 u got Social Media rats now 🤦🏾‍♂️ can’t wait to See Ya 😈,” Gillie da King said.