Ginuwine Celebrates Sobriety Journey, Shares Powerful Message About Addiction 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ginuwine shared a heartfelt message about his sobriety journey while urging anyone struggling with addiction to seek help.

Ginuwine is celebrating two months clean and is opening up about his battle with addiction after embarking on a sobriety journey.

On Thursday evening (September 5), the R&B singer shared an update with his fans, confirming he was on the path to overcoming addiction. He also shared an inspiring message for anyone struggling with substance abuse.

“An counting!!!! I am still going strong 2 months sober,” he began. “Maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most, it’s a lifetime.”

Ginuwine continued, encouraging others to seek help when needed and acknowledging his own perseverance.

“Don’t be ashamed reach out for help like I did bcz alot of times, well, most times, you need that support !!!! and I love the fact I didn’t fail !!!!” he added. “I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this!!!!”

Ginuwine concluded with an impassioned plea to those battling substance abuse issues.

“Anyone going through addiction, drugs alcoholism please please please look within yourself and know your better than failing !!!!” he urged. “Your strong !!!!you are ME !!!!!super!!!! Get up, let’s go !!! We got this !!!!”

During a 2020 interview, Ginuwine revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the tragedy of losing both his parents a year apart in 1999 and 2000.

“I really didn’t want to be here anymore,” he explained. “I didn’t want to live and tried to commit suicide more than once. There was no one around that I really loved at the time, so I turned to the drinking and drugs like weed and ecstasy.”

The turning point came after a friend intervened and Ginuwine received counseling from his pastor. “I’ve been clean for about seven years,” he said at the time. “Now, I keep all that stuff away from me, especially when I’m on the road.”