Giveon Celebrates Scoring His First Hot 100 No. 1 Single With Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”

(AllHipHop News)
Justin Bieber has the #1 song in the country. The Pop megastar’s new single “Peaches” featuring R&B singers Daniel Caesar and Giveon debuted atop the Hot 100 chart.
“Peaches” is Bieber’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard rankings of America’s most popular songs. Both Daniel Caesar and Giveon scored their first Hot 100 chart-topper as guests on the collaboration.
Wow my first number 1! 🏆 shout to my brother JB for letting me be apart of this moment. It feels even better cause I caught one with the bros 🤞🏾 @justinbieber @danielcaesar pic.twitter.com/GxgHXc4hIm
— Giveon (@giveon) March 29, 2021
Earlier this month, Giveon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time album premiered in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart. He also reached the Top 20 of the Hot 100 in 2020 with an appearance on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” song.