GloRilla Annoys Brandon Ingram Into Exhaustion Before NBA Matchup

Brandon Ingram reveals his girlfriend GloRilla’s unique way of helping him rest before big games.

GloRilla knows exactly how to get Brandon Ingram ready for game time, and it’s not what you’d expect from a professional athlete’s routine.

During a press conference ahead of the Toronto Raptors’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA star revealed his unconventional pre-game strategy for getting the rest he needs.

Ingram explained that he typically takes afternoon naps on game days, but the timing of Sunday’s 1 P.M. tipoff made that impossible, so he’s adjusting his sleep schedule accordingly.

“Just try to go to bed extra early today,” Ingram told reporters. “My girl is around, so she’ll get on my nerves enough to where I just wanna go to sleep.”

The comment was lighthearted and playful. And it better be. GloRilla has been a constant presence at his games and in his life, and their relationship has become one of the more talked-about celebrity couples in sports and music circles.

The timing of Ingram’s comment is particularly interesting because GloRilla just dropped some bars that suggest she’s got way more on her mind than just getting under his skin.

On her new collaboration with Latto called “GOMF,” which appears on Latto’s upcoming album Big Mama, GloRilla raps about her future with the Raptors forward.

“Told Brandon I’ma have his son next time he leave it in,” she spits on the track, making it clear that family planning is definitely part of the conversation between them.

The couple has been pretty open about their relationship compared to when they started, going from secret dates in Mexico to official Instagram status and courtside appearances.