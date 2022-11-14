GloRilla Appreciates Shoutout From Nas On ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nas referenced GloRilla and her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” on the hook of his song “Til My Last Breath.”

GloRilla felt honored to be mentioned by Nas on his song “Til My Last Breath” produced by Hit-Boy.

The Interscope Records artist reacted to the Nas shoutout when TMZ cameras caught up with her in New York. GloRilla had a big smile on her face while she chatted about the recognition from a Hip Hop legend.

“That’s love!” she said. “I love that so much. Nas is a big legend, for real. That’s super big.”

GloRilla emerged as one of Hip Hop’s rising stars over the past few months, but she remained humble despite her growing fame. The Memphis-bred rapper noted she never thought “in a million years” that someone like Nas would shout her out on a song.

Nas dropped his King’s Disease III album with Hit-Boy on Friday (November 11). The album’s bonus track “Til My Last Breath” referenced GloRilla in the chorus.

“When she with me, she GloRilla, F.N.F,” Nas rapped.

GloRilla also dropped her Anyways, Life’s Great… EP on November 11. The project served as her major label debut. Earlier this year, she signed with Interscope as part of a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint.

Listen to her shoutout on Nas and Hit-Boy’s song “Til My Last Breath” below.