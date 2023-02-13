GloRilla Reveals The Valuable Advice She Received From Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New rapper GloRilla revealed Cardi B gave her some invaluable advice to help her out with her new career. Read more!

GloRilla has shared the career advice Cardi B once offered to her.

The rising rapper, real name Gloria Woods, released the single “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi last September, with the pair also performing the track at the 2022 American Music Awards.

During an interview for Grammy.com, GloRilla recalled the guidance the superstar recently gave her.

“The best advice I got from Cardi was just to stay focused, keep going hard, and don’t stop,” she said before gushing over how she would like to follow in the footsteps of the Bodak Yellow hitmaker. “I love Cardi so much. Like, I know ain’t nobody perfect. But to me, she’s just so perfect.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, GloRilla explained how the inspiration for new music could strike at any time.

“I could be doing anything. I could be watching TV, and they can say something, and it’ll give me an idea, and I’ll jot it down in my notes. Or I can be at the airport and see something, and it’ll give me an idea. Then at the studio, I’ll gather all the notes I wrote together and see what sounds good on what beats,” the 23-year-old shared.