GloRilla Concert Fallout: Third Victim Dies After Crowd Stampede

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three women died after getting injured in the crowd stampede at GloRilla’s concert in Rochester, New York.

A third woman died from injuries suffered in a crowd stampede at GloRilla’s concert in Rochester, New York.

According to multiple reports, 35-year-old Aisha Stephens passed away on Wednesday night (March 8). Stephens was hospitalized in critical condition after chaos erupted at GloRilla’s show on Sunday (March 5).

Two concertgoers died earlier week. A 33-year-old woman named Rhondesia Belton was pronounced dead on Monday morning (March 6). Police said a 35-year-old victim named Brandy Miller passed away later that evening.

Panic ensued when fans thought they heard gunshots at Rochester’s Main Street Armory on Sunday night. Several people were injured as concert attendees rushed to leave the venue, but police didn’t find any evidence of gunfire.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said.

GloRilla addressed the tragedy at her concert in a Twitter post on Monday.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” she wrote. “My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Police are still investigating the deadly crowd stampede.