GloRilla Gets Her Own Library & Media Center In Memphis

Rapper GloRilla returned to her hometown of Memphis to inspire and invest in the future of her alma mater with a $25,000 library donation.

GloRilla visited Melrose High School in Memphis this week, donating $25,000 to support literacy and academic advancement within her hometown community.

The Hip-Hop artist and Melrose alumna surprised students during her December 19 visit, where her generosity was met with cheers and admiration.

“It’s a nostalgic feeling,” GloRilla said during the event. “I just can’t believe I’m this old now. I hope they happy, and I hope they’re excited.”

The funds will be used to renovate the school’s library, an initiative to create a more dynamic learning space for students and foster a reading culture.

Once completed, the library will be renamed the Gloria H. Woods Media Center in tribute to the artist’s birth name.

According to school officials, the revitalized space will include updated technology, comfortable study areas, and literacy-driven resources designed to benefit students and the broader Orange Mound neighborhood.

For the Grammy-nominated rapper, the opportunity to give back to her alma mater represents fulfilling a personal dream.

Reflecting on her own high school experience, GloRilla explained how important it was for her to have the chance to make a difference.

“I always wished somebody could do that when I was going to school, and so the fact that I had the ability to do it now, it just warms my heart,” she said.

Melrose alumni and staff praised GloRilla’s contribution, describing it as inspiring current students. Addressing students during the visit, GloRilla offered encouraging words about setting and achieving goals.

“Whatever you want to do, go for it. Have faith, manifest, and go for it,” she emphasized.

The day ended with applause and gratitude as the rapper left a lasting impression at the school that helped shape her journey.