GloRilla was forced to halt her St. Louis concert after multiple brawls erupted in the audience, causing chaos.

GloRilla abruptly halted her St. Louis concert at The Factory in Chesterfield after multiple brawls erupted in the audience on Monday (March 25).

The Memphis native was midway through her Glorious Tour performance when chaos unfolded among attendees.

According to Fox 2 Now, at least three altercations broke out consecutively, forcing the rapper to pause her set repeatedly.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as initially enjoyable before quickly spiraling into disorder. One concertgoer told reporters, “It was real fun. Up until the fighting.”

The same attendee vividly recounted the chaotic scene.

“It was actually like a WWE fight; it was really fun; we’re up there peeking over—I had front row in the balcony, and it’s like a sea of people,” they added. “Then you see a little scramble for a second, and people would start running to it.”

Social media footage captured the rapper’s frustration as she attempted to regain control of the crowd. GloRilla stepped in multiple times, pleading with the St. Louis audience to calm down.

One witness explained, “She was very involved,” adding, “Every time she had to interrupt, they’d turn the lights on, the song would stop, and they’d have to restart. They did it three times, which I thought was pretty disrespectful, but she never got through that last song.”

Despite her repeated efforts, the disturbances continued.

Ultimately, safety concerns compelled GloRilla to wrap her St. Louis show prematurely. Clips circulating online show the rapper stopping mid-song, visibly distressed by the unfolding situation.

Before the fights, the concert had progressed smoothly, with fans enjoying GloRilla’s energetic set.