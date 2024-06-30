GloRilla Loses It After Rihanna Raps “TGIF” To An Unamused A$AP Rocky

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track arrived earlier this month and quickly caught the Fenty beauty mogul’s attention.

GloRilla became a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (June 29) after Rihanna shared a video clip of herself rapping along to the CMG rapper’s “TGIF” single. With photographers snapping away, Rihanna—rocking red shades—directed her enthusiastic performance toward her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who just stood by in awe, looking nearly bored.

Rocky barely cracked a smile during Rihanna’s impromptu performance but eventually said, “Where’s my drink? I’m too old for this.” He then walked away shaking his head.

The moment illustrated Rihanna’s appreciation for contemporary rap and quickly caught GloRilla’s attention. Big Glo reacted to the clip on social media, resharing Rihanna’s original post and writing in the caption, “RIRIIIII AHHHHHHH I can’t breathe.”

She added, “Yall don’t even kno [how] loud I f###### screamed!!!!!”

Yall don’t even kno I loud I f###### screamed !!!!! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 29, 2024

GloRilla dropped “TGIF” earlier this month, a vibrant summer anthem that initially gained popularity on social media. The accompanying music video, directed by Jerry Morka and Diesel, depicts GloRilla and her friends enjoying a lively beach day in an attempt to capture the carefree essence of the song. The single continues to build on GloRilla’s recent successes, which includes a high-profile collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, the “Wanna Be (Remix).”

“TGIF” has also become a highlight during GloRilla’s performances on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour. She’s scheduled to perform “TGIF” at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where she’s nominated for two awards.

The upbeat song clearly caught Rihanna’s attention, which is a huge cosign for GloRilla. As one fan pointed out, “Rihanna hasn’t posted something that isn’t about a Fenty business in YEARS. GloRilla you will always be famous!”

Watch the clip above.