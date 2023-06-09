GloRilla Reacts To Being Most Nominated Female At 2023 BET Awards  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla is putting in the work and racking up the accolades as she continues to make inroads into her music career, snagging the most BET Awards nods this year after Drake.

The network announced the nominations Thursday (Jun. 8) for the 2023 BET Awards, due to take place later this month. While Drizzy tops the list with seven nominations, the Memphis, Tennessee native is not far behind. GloRilla is the most nominated female with recognition in six categories, including the coveted Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great.

As Glorilla noted in her Instagram Stories, “Mind you this was only an EP.”

Over on Twitter, GloRilla acknowledged the significance of her achievement. “I’m second behind DRAKE with da most BET nominations this year ❤️‍🔥🫶🏼,” she penned. “Thank you lord & thank y’all. 🥹🥹🥹🥹”

I’m second behind DRAKE with da most BET nominations this year ❤️‍🔥🫶🏼thank you lord & thank y’all 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/sjkKXXauGg — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 8, 2023

BET also nominated GloRilla for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in a category that includes Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Ice Spice, and Coi LeRay. She features twice in the Best Collaboration nominations for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” with Hitkidd and her Cardi B hit “Tomorrow 2.” The “Tomorrow” remix is also in the running for Video of The Year.

Meanwhile, in other GloRilla news, the CMG artist dropped more new music this week. GloRilla appears on iCandy’s “Keep Dat N*igga (Part 2),” which also features verses from Kali and Big Boss Vette.

Last month, Glo tapped into her hometown roots, interpolating a southern rap classic by Three 6 Mafia subgroup Tear Da Club Up Thugs, “Slob on My Nob.” Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J co-produced the new single, “Lick Or Sum.” Watch the video at the end of the page.

The 2023 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, Jun. 25.