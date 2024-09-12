GloRilla Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage At VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla risked major embarrassment during an energetic performance at the MTV VMAs on Wednesday night (September 11).

The Memphis native rocked the stage opening with “Yeah Glo,” before whipping off her jacket and smoothly transitioning into a lively rendition of her summer anthem, “TGIF.”

However, things almost went dramatically wrong about two and a half minutes into her performance as Glorilla’s bra top nearly flew off. Nonetheless, Glo barely skipped a beat, holding onto her top with one arm while continuing to wow the crowd.

Fortunately, one of the backup dancers spotted the wardrobe malfunction as GloRilla took the stage and quickly sprang into action. Glo continued to perform as her dancer fastened her top, allowing her to finish the set.

GloRilla got the crowd HYPE performing “TGIF” and “Yeah Glo!” at the 2024 #VMAs

pic.twitter.com/QhLOzx2AmJ — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 12, 2024

Elsewhere during the VMA’s, GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” collaborator and touring partner Megan Thee Stallion performed a melody of hits from her self-titled album, released earlier this year.

The H-Town Hottie also hosted the awards show, wearing a dazzling array of outfits throughout the night. Although she escaped a wardrobe malfunction, unlike GloRilla, Megan ran into trouble with her imitation of Britney Spears’ iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance outfit.

Her bold choice to use a real snake in her homage quickly went wrong. “Okay …Okay! Stop the music,” she instructed. “I’m just playing. I don’t know this snake, this snake don’t know me.”

As handlers began extracting the snake from Megan’s body, she let out a scream. “Oh My GAHHHHHHHHHH!” she squealed. “I tried to hold it down for Britney,” she added.

yes megan thee stallion paying homage to britney spears with a snake! #vmas

pic.twitter.com/OR4R5IEefD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, social media users praised GloRilla for overcoming the wardrobe malfunction like a pro. Check out some reactions below.

glorilla just handled that wardrobe malfunction like a G!!!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/IJTvl6l0kx — chey (@cheyennebeam_) September 12, 2024

She had a wardrobe malfunction, didn’t panic, didn’t stop performing, dancer fixed it, and continued like nothing happened. Yeah, GLO!!! https://t.co/eanOOz6YUx — Brisket Back Bish (@AshleyShyMiller) September 12, 2024

Glo had a wardrobe malfunction, still never stopped performing & held it together until her dancer got her right. We love to see it 👏🏾 https://t.co/DvyLa0jneP — A.C (@_SheGotSoul) September 12, 2024

Glorilla probably had the best performance of the night. Even with her wardrobe malfunction! She’s just having one of the best years in music! #VMAs — 🇯🇲🌺THIQUE DOLLY. 🌺🇯🇲 (@FatBlackLuxury) September 12, 2024