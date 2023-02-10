GloRilla & Yo Gotti Respond To Video Of Fan Throwing Water & Spitting At Glo 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting,” GloRilla stated after a club promoter claimed he booked her to perform.

GloRilla denies she was spat on after a video surfaced showing an angry fan’s reaction to the Memphis native being escorted out of a club by a team of security.

Disappointed attendees thought the “F.N.F” hitmaker would be performing on Wednesday night at New Karibbean City (Feb. 8), and became irate when she left the venue. One woman began cursing at GloRilla as the rapper walked by, throwing a drink and later spitting in her direction.

A club promoter said he booked Glo to perform for $30,000, “Not hosting. Not a walkthrough.”

However, Yo Gotti and GloRilla disagree. The CMG honcho suggested it costs a lot more than $30k to book his artist.

“30k to perform,” he wrote. “U must booked lil Glo NOT Big Glo #CMG.” Gotti also took to Instagram with a video of a GloRilla performing to a lively audience.

Meanwhile, GloRilla also responded on social media, stating that the booking was to host, not perform. She also denied being spat on.

“No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self. No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self,” she tweeted. ‘I’m so mad dat I can get sued for slapping you hoes !!😂😂😂but you hoes still can get slapped b####.”

Ain’t no ho spit on s### !!!!! Ask dat ho how ha face feel doe — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 9, 2023

Promoter Con B posted about GloRilla’s appearance: “She will be performing live…” he wrote on his IG Story. “Not hosting. Not a walkthrough. She will be performing live in Oakland, [Calif.] tonight.”

Promoter Con B advertised Glo’s appearance, writing, “She will be performing live. Not hosting. Not a walkthrough. She will be performing live in Oakland, [Calif.] tonight.”

He asked for his money back before sharing an alleged $31,000 contract for a “performance by GloRilla.”