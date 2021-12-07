Greg Tate, “Godfather Of Hip Hop Journalism,” Passes Away

Celebrated writer Greg Tate, who was known as the “Godfather of Hip Hop journalism,” passed away at the age of 64.

Acclaimed Hip Hop journalist Greg Tate has died at the age of 64.

A representative for the late writer’s publisher Duke University Press confirmed his passing on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Greg Tate was known as the “Godfather of Hip Hop journalism” for his work covering the culture in its early days. He began working for the Village Voice in 1987, playing a vital role in documenting the burgeoning Hip Hop scene when it was often dismissed as a fad.

The gifted wordsmith wrote for outlets such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, Rolling Stone and Essence during his illustrious career. He also published multiple books, including his highly-regarded debut Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America in 1992.

In a 2012 interview with AllHipHop, Greg Tate was asked about the “Godfather of Hip Hop journalism” title given to him by The Source. When reflecting on his impact on the craft, the influential essayist cited his own style.

“Creating a style that fluidly combined critical theory and esoteric spiritual knowledge with a twisted personal take on street musicology,” he said regarding his greatest contribution.

AllHipHop extends our condolences to the friends and family of Greg Tate.

Revisit our conversation with the legendary Hip Hop journalist here.