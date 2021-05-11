Golden Globe Awards Canceled By NBC For Being Rusty As Hell With Stunning Lack Of Diversity

The bosses of the Golden Globes are trying to reform the scandle-plagued organization that produces the awards shows.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials have responded to NBC bosses scrapping coverage of the 2022 Golden Globes by announcing a two-month set of reforms.







The HFPA board has been slammed for failing to have any black members, with Hollywood A-listers and executives calling for a boycott until the organization has its house in order.

And it appears they are deadly serious about making necessary changes.

In a statement released hours after NBC’s decision to cancel its coverage of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, a spokesman says: “Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization.

“We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.”

Among the reforms the organization is planning between now and the middle of July: approving a new code of conduct in consultation with publicists and studios, continuing outreach to potential new member candidates, and beginning a search for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer.

The HFPA bosses will also add 13 black journalists to their membership.

Last week, former 8-time president Phil Berk was booted from the organization emailing members a scathing criticism of Black Lives Matter Founder, Patrisse Cullors.

Also, back in 2003, Berk was accused of grabbing Brendan Frasier’s butt and rubbing his middle finger on his “taint” during a HFPA luncheon.

The Golden Globes is also accused of ignoring Black filmmakers and journalists.