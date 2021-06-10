GoldLink Blasts Sheck Wes As A “Dirty Butt N#gga”

The “Crew” performer has more words for Justine Skye’s ex.

GoldLink is preparing to drop his third album, HARAM!, on June 18. Before the studio LP arrives next week, the RCA recording artist decided to reignite his feud with Sheck Wes on social media and on a new track.

In a series of tweets dated June 9, GoldLink took direct shots at Harlem-raised rhymer Sheck Wes. He called the “Mo Bamba” hitmaker unattractive and brought up a prior physical altercation that reportedly ended in gunfire.

GoldLink posted:

I HAVENT BEEN ON TWITTER SINCE 2015!. THIS S### SO DIFFERENT. FUKK U SHECK WES. IMA DRINK SOME CACTI AND SPIT ON YOUR WHITE TEE YOU DIRTY BUTT N####. HAHAHAHHAHHAHAHA HE SO UGLY. ALSO WHILE IN HERE . I MUST SAY THAT AZEALIA BANKS IS ONE OF THE BEST ARTISTS OF OUR GENERATION AND MUST BE RESPECTED. @azealiaooc. AND SHECK IT AINT MY FAULT DAT YA MEN JUMPED OUT, GOT SPANKED THEN YA MANS GOT SHOT. BLOODY WHITE WALLS B. HARLEM WORLD. ILL SEE YALL TOMORROW. ALBUM OUT JUNE 18TH. SHOUTOUT BLOODY O.

The bad blood between the two rappers stems from R&B singer Justine Skye accusing Sheck Wes of being abusive during their relationship. GoldLink later began dating Skye, and the DMV native took issue with her ex-boyfriend’s alleged behavior.

GoldLink seemingly addressed those accusations in his song “Justine’s Interlude.” He sang, “So many stories ’bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem.” Later, GoldLink added, “I’m tired of hearing ’bout if this n#### put hands on you.”

On his new track “White Walls,” GoldLink blatantly raps “F### Sheck Wes.” The Travis Scott/Kanye West signee denied abusing Justine Skye. According to reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to charge Sheck Wes with any crimes related to the allegations due to “insufficient evidence.”

