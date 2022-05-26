“Goodfellas” Actor Ray Liotta Dies At 67

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

RIP – Legendary Ray Liotta (Goodfellas, Sin City, The Many Saints of Newark) has died at the age of 67.

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

The beloved actor starred in numerous iconic movies like Goodfellas and Sin City. According to Deadline, who broke the news of his passing, he died in his sleep while shooting a movie called dangerous waters.

The iconic actor was born in Newark New Jersey in 1954 and played numerous recognizable characters, often times in the gangster genre.

However, his body of work was not limited to that. He also played in serious drama like Corrina, Corrina, Hannibal (the sequel to Silence of the Lambs), John Q, which co-starred Denzel Washington, and other movies like the recent The Many Saints of Newark. He also played in less daunting characters in movies like operation Dumbo Drop, Muppets from Space and SpongeBob SquarePants.

He was an overall force in Hollywood and will be missed by many.

The Golden Globe winner is survived by his daughter Karen. He was also engaged to be married to his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo.

By the way, Ray Liotta has one of the most epic gifs ever.