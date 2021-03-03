GOODR, Gunna, Wale And Trae Tha Truth Help Texans After Winter Storm

(AllHipHop News)
In the aftermath of the icy storm that crippled Houston in February, Gunna and the organization GOODR have stepped up to support those who have been devastated by the natural disaster.
The Social Entrepreneur, TED Speaker, CEO of GOODR, Jasmine Crowe, took to Twitter to make the announcement last week, hoping to reach folk in need.
The rapper retweeted the post that said, “@TheGoodrCo team and I will be in Houston this Sunday with @1GunnaGunna and his Great Giveaway Foundation. We are providing families with groceries, water, diapers, formula, cleaning supplies, fresh produce, household items, and much more.”
.@TheGoodrCo team and I will be in Houston this Sunday with @1GunnaGunna and his Great Giveaway Foundation. We are providing families with groceries, water, diapers, formula, cleaning supplies, fresh produce, household items and much more.
REGISTER: https://t.co/Pe9MYZYHMj pic.twitter.com/ZemyTZt0X7
— Jasmine Crowe (@jasminecrowe) February 24, 2021
On Sunday, February 28th, rappers like Texas’ Trae Tha Truth and Washington D.C.’s Wale joined the collective to pass out food, household items, and water and 2,000 Houstonian families.
Thousands of households were impacted by the deadly storm that caused power outages and water insecurity all across the region.
The unusual weather hit the Southern region of the country with an unprecedented chilly blast; one that Texas had not experienced in over 70 years.
The loss of power left refrigeration units dead causing the food to go bad. Markets could not keep the food, like the personal systems, they too experienced distress.
Sunnyside’s Worthing High School was a convenient location for the emergency activation. Support is still needed and GOODR is a great organization to lend a hand (or donate some money and resources).