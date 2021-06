Find out how you can engage with the Atlanta-based art gallery from anywhere in the world.

Google has partnered with thirty Atlanta-area organizations as part of the technology company’s Google Arts & Culture platform. The Trap Music Museum is one of the city’s cultural institutions highlighted via the “Explore Atlanta” online project.

Atlanta is the fourth American city to be featured in Google Arts & Culture, following Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Charlotte. The European hubs of Milan, Naples, Lyon, and Hamburg were previously selected for the initiative.

“We are thrilled to showcase Atlanta’s rich culture and historic art scene for everyone to explore and enjoy online at Google Arts & Culture,” says Hetal Joshi Gordon, Director, Global Client Lead and Site Lead for Google’s Atlanta Office.

Gordon adds, “From the city’s historic museums to global cuisine and innovative spirit, Atlanta is unique and joyful. We want to give a special thanks to our 30 local partners, without their support the world would not be able to experience this vibrant and charming city.”

The Trap Music Museum was founded by Trap Muzik album creator Clifford “T.I.” Harris in 2018. Unique artwork of Hip Hop stars such as T.I., YG, Pusha T, Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Future, Rick Ross, Migos, Young Thug, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Boosie Badazz is displayed in the gallery.

Google Arts & Culture allows internet users to virtually browse Trap Music Museum exhibits like Brian “BK The Artist” Kirhagis’s Nipsey Hussle Tribute as well as Shawn “Stu” Stewart’s Migos installation. Pieces by Mirage Vanguard, Michael “Jiggy Korean” Coleman, Michael Johnson, Brittany Horne, Demetrius Clements, Olajawaun G####, Ruby Chavez, William “KingPop” Floyd, and other artists are also showcased on the site.

“Art and culture are essential to Atlanta’s overall landscape; Trap Music Museum is proud to celebrate Atlanta’s creative scene in conjunction with Google while moving culture forward and highlighting the heartbeat of creatives everywhere,” says William “Bam” Sparks, VP of Strategic Partnerships for Trap Music Museum.

Google Arts & Culture’s virtual Trap Music Museum interactive experience is available at artsandculture.google.com. The Trap Music Museum, located at 630 Travis ST. NW in Atlanta, is open Thursdays 4-10 pm, Fridays 4 pm-12 am, Saturdays 12 pm- 12 am, and Sundays 12 pm-10 pm.