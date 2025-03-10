Gorilla Nems Reveals His Master Plan—Starting With Gritty New Album “America’s Sweetheart”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gorilla Nems flips the script with America’s Sweetheart, a raw, confident album that mixes wisdom, viral energy, and a sharp pivot into big business.

Gorilla Nems is back with his most personal and polished project yet, America’s Sweetheart. The title marks a departure from his on-the-mic persona, but the Coney Island MC is taking the name usually reserved for Hollywood darlings.

But don’t get it twisted.

“A fan called me ‘America’s Sweetheart’ on Instagram, and it stuck,” Nems told AllHipHop. “I said, ‘That’s the next album title, perfect balance of sarcasm and facts.”

After years of building his brand off the “Gorilla” series, Nems is shifting gears slightly. America’s Sweetheart represents growth. Over a year’s time, he recorded 30 to 40 tracks, narrowing the album to a lean 12 songs.

Furthermore, each song from the album will be fully visualized with a music video.

“We shot 18 videos in five days,” he said. “Everything for Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok. Nobody’s watching videos on YouTube like they used to. It’s all about social now.”

He knows Jadakiss, A$AP Ferg and Logic, but Nems decided to scrap high-profile features because the tracks didn’t align with the album’s tone.

“I don’t care how big the name is,” he said. “If the song ain’t right, it’s not going out. I’d rather keep my integrity.”

Beyond music, Nems is making movies towards visual mediums. Remember, AllHipHop broke that he was working with Masta Ace in a prospective Broadway play. He even hinted at turning his “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me” viral clips into a Jerky Boys-style movie or comedy album.

“TV money is different,” he told Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro. “We’re stacking content, ideas and working smarter now.”

Nems said he himself is focused on financial literacy, credit building and business podcasts.

“From [the age of] 35 to 55—it’s grind time,” he said. “You gotta stack [money] while you can.”

The new album also arrives with limited-edition vinyl, featuring traditional elements like liner notes, thank-yous and detailed credits.

Nems continues to represent a voice for working-class hustlers. Stream America’s Sweetheart below and watch our interview above.