AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Goth Band Says Young Dolph, Megan Thee Stallion & Juicy J Stole 94% Of Their Song

Rap star Young Dolph and Megan thee Stallion may have to give up some of the money from their hit single “RNB,” thanks to a goth group who claims the song is stolen.
A popular band called Midnight Syndicate claims the song’s producer Juicy J ripped of their track “Nocterm Aeternus” and blatantly used over 94% of the recording to make “RNB.”
Midnight Syndicate is upset because no one ever bothered to contact them, much less sought licenses and permission to sample almost all of one of their best-known songs.
Before Juicy J got his hands on it, “Nocterm Aeternus” was best known for being used in the opening credits of a movie called “Vampire Resurrection” starring Denise Duff.
To add insult to injury, Midnight Syndicate, which is known for helping to popularize the genre of Halloween music, says Young Dolph credited Willie Hutch as a writer on the song, since :10 seconds of his track “Love Me Back” was used at the beginning of “RNB.”
“Defendants’ acts of infringement were and are willful because Defendants Juicy J and/or Young Dolph (in concert with one or more of the other Defendants) knew they did not own the Copyrighted Noctem Aeternus Recording and Copyrighted Noctem Aeternus Composition, yet they still created ‘RNB’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” entirely based on Plaintiff’s copyrights without Plaintiff’s permission and without ever seeking permission. Defendants’ sample was not merely a few seconds but lasted for the entire duration of “RNB (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” according to a complaint filed by the group’s lawyer, Mark E. Avsec of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, the firm repping the band.
Midnight Syndicate is looking to yank the single from record stores and streaming platforms until the legal matter is sorted out.
Additionally, Midnight Syndicate wants all copies of Young Dolph’s album Rich Slave to be removed from the DSPs as well until the legal beef surrounding “RNB” is resolved.
Midnight Syndicate is suing Young Dolph, Megan thee Stallion, Juicy J, Paper Route Empire, and Empire Music, for at least $600,000, for copyright infringement.
