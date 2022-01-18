Grammy Awards Rescheduled For April In Las Vegas

The 2022 Grammy Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in January in Los Angeles, have been moved to April in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Awards are heading to Las Vegas.

Two weeks after the event was postponed, the Recording Academy announced a new date and location for the show. The 2022 Grammy Awards will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were originally going to be staged at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31. A spike in COVID-19 cases forced the Recording Academy to alter its plans.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”

Mason continued, “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”

The rescheduling has bumped the CMT Music Awards, which were booked for April 3, to a later date. Both ceremonies will air on CBS and stream via Paramount Plus.

Trevor Noah is still on board as the 2022 Grammy Awards host. The comedian will be hosting the first Grammys not held in New York or Los Angeles since 1973.