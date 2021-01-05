(AllHipHop News)
Reports have just confirmed that the 2021 GRAMMYS will be postponed because of the current uptick of U.S. COVID-19 cases.
Originally, the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards was scheduled for January 31. Producers were already planning to do a hybrid show, with partial performances online and others live in the venues. Yet with coronavirus cases (20.9 M since the outbreak) and deaths (354K since the outbreak) spiking over the last three months, all organizers are jumping into emergency mode and taking precautionary measures to safely secure the entertainers and people involved in the story.
READ MORE: Grammys To Honor Salt-N-Pepa, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five & More With Lifetime Achievement Awards
Trevor Noah was tapped to be the host, and has not released a statement on the setback.
Hip-Hop fans will surely be disappointed as some of their favorite superstars were slated to be celebrated by their peers at the event. R&B singer, and the heir to Tina Turner’s throne, Beyoncé picked up nine nominations. With these nods, she hits a total of 79 nominations (winning 24 actual awards). This includes her solo career, time with Destiny’s Child, and collaboration with her husband, making her the second-most awarded person in GRAMMY history (most nominated woman). Only one human being ever on the planet earth has been nominated and that is Quincy Jones.
All she needs to do is drop an album this year and next year, she is even topping the man behind Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and the soundtrack of The Wiz.
Others up for awards are D Smoke, Dua Lipa, Drake, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jhene Aiko, Ledisi, and Chloe and Halle to name a few.
READ MORE: Drake Essentially Calls For A Boycott Of The Grammys!
Rolling Stone notes that they have been told while there is no new date officially confirmed, the ceremony will most likely take place in March, two months later.