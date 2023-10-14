Questlove Tapped As Executive Producer For Grammy’s Upcoming Hip-Hop 50 Special

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The end-of-the-year event will be bigger and better than the February event.

Questlove curated the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop special for the Grammy Awards in February and now, the Roots founding member will be at the helm of a much larger celebration later on in the year.

CBS and the Recording Academy have announced “A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” a live concert special honoring Hip-Hop on a full-blown scale airing Sunday (December 10) on CBS.

The show, which will be filmed on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, will include Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, the Lady Of Rage, LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, the Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Questlove isn’t the only executive producer for this event. He’s joined by Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Claudine Joseph, LL COOL J, Fatima Robinson and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

As previously reported, the 15-minute set medley in February featured LL COOL J, Missy Elliott, Public Enemy, Rakim, Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Grandmaster Flash, Black Thought, Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes and more.

Many viewers said not only was it the highlight of the award ceremony, but that it was also way too short. The upcoming production promises to be bigger and better, or deffer, if you will.