Grandmaster Melle Mel Getting Hip-Hop Community In Shape With “Grandmaster Fitness”

Melle Mel is not only one of the nicest emcee’s to touch the mic, he is also one of the fittest rappers in the world! Check out how he’s helping the rap community to get in shape!

At 60-years-old, pioneering emcee Melle Mel is in better shape than a millennial.

Nah, son! This is not hyperbole. The Hip-Hop statue, so chiseled like a bodybuilder that he goes by the nickname Muscle Simmons, actually beats the national obesity stat on American adults.

According to the CDC, 73.6% of adults 20-years-old and over are considered overweight/ obese.

But not the Bronx native… And he is now working with a local network to make sure that the Hip-Hop community is healthy.

Starting Wednesday, residents of the Boogie Down will get to watch his new show Grandmaster Fitness on BX OMNI Channels 67 Optimum/2133 FiOS in the Bronx and online at bronxnet.tv.

“You want to be strong, but you want to have that strength last,” says the lead vocalist and songwriter of the legendary Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. “The way that you get in the game and stay on top of your game is to be consistent with your workout…The workout is never over. You’re training today, to be able to come back into the gym tomorrow. We’re making a positive impact one rep and rhyme at a time.”

Grandmaster Fitness first launched in 2011 but has been on hiatus. Now that it’s back, fans have an opportunity to incorporate not just his exercise routine, but also pearls of wisdom.

The latest episode features Grandmaster Melle Mel and his guest BIG KD at Sessions Gym, and Certified Trainer/Gym Owner Leon Love at Lionheart Gym.

The re-broadcast on Thursday 8/19 at 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm, Friday 8/20 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, Saturday 8/21 at 9:30 am and 6 pm, Sunday 8/22 at 8 am and 2 pm, Monday 8/23 at 6 am, 4:30 pm and 11 pm, Tuesday 8/24 at 1 pm and 9:30 pm, and Wednesday 8/25 at 3 pm, on BronxNet CH 67 Optimum / 2133 Fios in the Bronx and at www.bronxnet.tv.