GrandMixer DXT To Be Honored By NAMM With Hip-Hop Innovator Award

The National Association of Music Merchants will be honoring a Hip-Hop pioneer, one who contributed significantly to the art of deejaying.

According to an announcement, on Thursday, April 13, during the TEC Experience at The 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, GrandMixer DXT will receive the Hip-Hop Innovator Award.

Known as the world’s first “Turntablist,” DXT taught the world that the turntable is a musical instrument. This acknowledgment comes as the world celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop culture.

DXT said he is honored to be saluted by the group.

He said, [I am] “honored to be recognized for this contribution to the arts as the latest model of the ancestors that came before [me].”

One of innovations that took his craft to the next level was his participation on Herbie Hancock’s “Rockit,” a Grammy-winning song that blended pop music, funk, R&B and Hip-Hop in the 80s.

“DXT is at the foundation of turntable performance and innovation. His early works laid the foundation for the art form and collaboration. They were influential in forwarding DJ culture and technology, influencing others who came after him, such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Q-bert, Mixmaster Mike, and countless others chronicled in the documentary Scratch,” TEC Committee members Tony Baraz and OP! Miller said.

In addition to honoring DXT, NAMM will host a one-hour session with Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

This session, the “Chuck D on Hip Hop at 50,” hosted by Brian Hardgroove and presented by Black to the Future, will be Friday, April 14 from 5-6 p.m.