One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges, is expecting their second child!

The great news was revealed on the “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper’s Instagram on Friday to celebrate the proud momma’s 35th Birthday. The images in the post featured the Gabonese beauty rocking a full-length nude dress that compliments her perfect butterscotch complexion, basking in all her maternal glow.

“How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽”

The two have been married since 2014 during the Christmas holiday after the Fast and Furious proposed to her on a private plane. Talk about fast and furious, he asked; she said “yes;” they got married the same day!

The love birds were so thrilled that they posted the occasion on their respective Instagrams.

“She didn’t say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal.”

“Great way to go into the new year!”

The new baby will complete the Disturbing the Peace artist’s familiar quartet. As a couple, they have a 5-year-old daughter named Cadence. The #GirlDad has another daughter, stair-stepping at 6-year-old named Cai, and a 13-year-old named Karma.

After receiving so much bad news this Spring, this is just the right news to make everyone smile.

Congrats to the couple.