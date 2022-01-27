Grime Icon Wiley Responds To Jessie Lingard & Marcus Rashford Backlash Over Dubai Pics

Wiley issued the statement after the Manchester United and England International soccer stars were vilified for taking a photo with him.

Wiley has spoken out after soccer players Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard received backlash after they took a picture together.

The Manchester United and England International players were on vacation in Dubai when they took a snap with the grim pioneer. The criticism comes after Wiley was “cancelled” following his antisemitic social media rant in 2020.

Wiley, aware of the backlash the footballers were receiving, said people should be free to take photos with others.

“Whoever wants to take pictures with each other, just let them take the pictures, mate,” he said in a video circulating on social media. “You know what I’m saying? If I see one of my friends in a picture with someone I don’t like, I’m not gonna make up a fuss. I’m just gonna carry on with my life.

Wiley concluded, “Let people take pictures with whoever they want, mate.”

Wiley Asks “Is That Called Racism?”

He also addressed the outrage in another video asking if the criticism itself is racist.

Marcus Rashford Responds

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard also made public statements after being vilified on social media and condemned in the press.

Rashford responded via Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 25). He said while he was unaware of Wiley’s antisemitic comments he reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against racism.

“This picture has been brought to my attention which I understand now, given context, could easily be misconstrued. I would like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behaviour of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community.”

He continued, “I truly believe that tackling antisemitism in and outside of the game requires a greater level of attention and should very much form part of the game’s anti-racism stance.”

He also apologized to anyone offended and said he was simply taking part in a photo op; this one just happened to be with Wiley.

“I wasn’t aware of comments that had been made when I got pulled into a photo opportunity. Comments that I absolutely condemn.” He concluded, “I apologise for any upset caused. We just all happened to be in the same place at the same time.”

Rashford is an avid anti-racism spokesman. He was praised for his reaction to racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final. Furthermore, his tireless campaigning against child food poverty helped earn him an MBE in the Queen’s honors list last year.

Jesse Lingard: “I Do Not Condone Any Form Of Racism Whatsoever”

Jesse Lingard also issued a statement condemning racism, though he did not mention Wiley.

“I’ve been made aware of a photo circulating currently, that can easily be misconstrued. I want to make it clear that I do not condone any form of racism whatsoever!”