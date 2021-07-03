Eminem Signs GRIP; Rapper Discusses Deal & Video “Gutter”

Atlanta rapper GRIP is the latest artist to be signed to Eminem’s legendary imprint, Shady Records!

Eminem’s new act GRIP breaks up with the new single “Gutter” and it takes Slim Shady’s whole swag to the next level.

The label, Shady Records, pulled out all the stops to share their latest act. The fanfare manifested on Twitter via a post that featured a clip of the single.

“Welcome ATL’s @Grip_SS to the Shady Records family! Check the first track #GUTTER off his forthcoming Shady debut now”

📢 Welcome ATL’s @Grip_SS to the Shady Records family! Check the first track #GUTTER off his forthcoming Shady debut now – https://t.co/PZjrCzSWO1 pic.twitter.com/U0XRpzR9oa — Shady Records, Inc. (@ShadyRecords) July 2, 2021

“It was one of those full circle moments because I grew up on Eminem so to have him reach out and let me know how dope my s### is was so cool,” GRIP explained. “Excited to partner with Shady/Interscope and get the music out on a larger platform.”

GRIP’s new song “Gutter” is paired with a new video where he shows the artist in a “choose your own adventure” type funhouse where the goal is to find the path to the “perfect” record label.

The video, directed by Caleb Seales, was announced by Marshall Mathers himself.

Hit the site to get the story on our newest signee @Grip_SS! 🦄 https://t.co/ivqABuAncR pic.twitter.com/NFUOoqUBYZ — Shady Records, Inc. (@ShadyRecords) July 2, 2021

But who is this guy with this cool video and Rap God stamp of approval?

Paul Rosenberg, Em’s long-time manager and label head, says that he is “the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work. If true album artists in this era are a rare breed- then GRIP is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family”

Well, we are excited to hear from him, too. Let’s hope he is everything that his people say he is.

There have been few from the camp, Griselda, 50 Cent, Royce da 5’9, that have not been on point.