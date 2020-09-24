Griselda Rapper Armani Caesar Responds To Rumors She’s Dating YFN Lucci

(AllHipHop News) Armani Caesar is one of the rising rap stars that both the music industry and music fans have begun keeping an eye on. After dropping The Liz project last week, the First Lady of Griselda posted several photos on Instagram with YFN Lucci.
The suggestive bedroom photos had some of Caesar’s followers wondering if she is now dating the Atlanta rapper who used to be in a relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. It turns out the pictures with Lucci were promo for the “Palms Angels” music video.
Just to make sure the public understood that her rapport with YFN Lucci was nothing more than business, Armani Caesar took to Twitter to give a brief statement about her relationship status. She simply wrote, “I’m single relax…”
The Liz hit DSPs on September 18. Caesar tapped her Griselda comrades Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher as guest features for the 11-track body of work. Her Lucrative Media-directed “Palm Angels” video is scheduled to premiere today on YouTube (September 24) at 10 am ET.
— Armani Caesar (@ArmaniCaesar) September 23, 2020