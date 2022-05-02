Guapdad 4000 Changes His Name, Releases “Black Iverson” Video

The Oakland native is preparing to present another body of work.

West Coast rapper formerly known as Guapdad 4000 decided to shorten his stage name. The man born Akeem Hayes will now go simply by Guap.

The 29-year-old Oakland representative cemented his name change by dropping the studio version of his “Black Iverson” single. A live rendition of “Black Iverson” debuted via a COLORSxSTUDIOS and NBA 2K collaboration.

Guap has now released an official “Black Iverson” music video as well. Chris Simmons (Guapdad 4000’s “She Wanna,” Kamaiyah’s “F### It Up”) directed the visuals for the Allen Iverson-inspired, K.FISHA-produced song.

“The goal for this video was to portray Guap in an organic light,” states Chris Simmons. “It was inspiring for us to go back to our roots with the style in which we shot it. You’ll see what I mean with the particular angles I selected and the way in which I approached it.”

During his run as Guapdad 4000, the TWNSHP recording artist presented Dior Deposits in 2019 and 1176 with Illmind in 2021. Guap was also one of the standout performers on Dreamville’s chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.

“Black Iverson” follows Guap’s “I Need Bands” single which landed in January. His discography also contains “Prada Process” featuring 6lack and “Gucci Pajamas” featuring Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson.

Guap’s lone entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart came as a guest on Dreamville’s “Costa Rica” collaboration. That Platinum-certified song also featured Bas, JID, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, and Ski Mask The Slump God.