Gucci Mane, Chad Johnson & More Confirmed For Quavo’s 2023 Huncho Day Event

Proceeds will benefit The Quavo Cares Foundation and The Rocket Foundation.

Migos member Quavious “Quavo” Marshall will present the 5th Annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game on Saturday, April 29.

This year’s Huncho Day will take place from 12 pm-4:30 pm at Quavo’s alma mater, Berkmar High School, in Lilburn, Georgia. The Legend apparel brand is one of the key sponsors for the event.

The 5th Annual Huncho Day is open to the public with donation-based tickets starting at $5. Confirmed guests include Hip Hop artists Gucci Mane and J.I.D as well as athletes like Chad Johnson, Jameis Winston, and D’Andre Swift.

Huncho Day proceeds from sponsorships, corporate contributions, and ticket sales will be donated to The Quavo Cares Foundation and The Rocket Foundation in honor of the life of Migos rapper Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball.

Quavo broke out as a member of the Migos rap group alongside Takeoff and Offset. The trio released two Billboard 200 chart-topping albums – 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II. Migos led the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016 with “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

As a soloist, Quavo dropped 2018’s Quavo Huncho studio LP which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He scored another No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as a feature on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne.

Quavo also teamed with his nephew, Takeoff, for a collaborative album titled Only Built for Infinity Links. That Billboard 200 Top 10 project arrived three weeks before a gunman killed Takeoff in Houston on November 1, 2022.