Gucci Mane “Couldn’t Stand” Nicki Minaj Because She Refused To Sleep With Him, Former Manager Deb Antney Claims

Deb Antney claims Gucci Mane had a problem with Nicki Minaj caused by her refusal to sleep with the NYC rapper.

Although Gucci Mane once claimed he had been intimate with Nicki Minaj, their former manager says that’s cap. She claims the “Serial Killers” hitmaker didn’t like Nicki because she wouldn’t sleep with him.

During a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, famed music manager Deb Antney recalled working with both artists early in their careers.

“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her. He didn’t like Nicki,” she revealed before explaining, “Because he couldn’t f### her.”

According to Deb, Gucci Mane intensely disliked Nicki Minaj and “had a fit” when she put the NYC rapper on a record.

“I wanted all of them to work together, because we’re family,” she continued. “So we all have to be together. It can’t be any of this.”

Deb also said the Atlanta-based rapper “is very selfish,” and struggles to understand how he signs artists to his label. “Because you got to understand. The artists ain’t never gonna let another artist become bigger than them.” Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.

Gucci Mane caused a rift with his former collaborator in 2013 when he claimed to have slept with Nicki Minaj. She responded to his bizarre Twitter rant, denying his allegations and calling him ugly and irrelevant.

“May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man,” Nicki wrote at the time. “Lmfaoooooooooo. N#### da way ya #ugliness is set up #BubbaGump #Crackhead”

She later added, “He’s fighting so hard for one more ounce of relevance. Tyga and I turned down his feature request last Thursday.”

While Gucci apologized to some of the people he targeted in his tweets, blaming his lean addiction, he failed to mention Nicki, leading some to believe their issues remained unresolved. However, the pair eventually squashed their beef years later, reuniting in 2017 on “Make Love.”