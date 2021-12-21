Gucci Mane Drops Video for Young Dolph Tribute Song “Love Live Dolph”

Gucci Mane and Young Dolph feature in the visuals for the tribute song which also includes footage from his Memphis memorial.

Gucci Mane shared the new video for “Long Live Dolph” last night (Dec. 20), paying homage to his fallen friend. Young Dolph was shot and killed outside a cookie store in his hometown of Memphis on November 17, 2021.

“Long Live Dolph🐬💔” he wrote in the caption to the post. “I did this one for you @youngdolph! Love u bro! link in bio.”

Watch “Long Live Dolph” Below

“Long Live Dolph” is taken from Gucci Mane’s latest project “So Icy Christmas,” released on Friday (Dec. 17).

The video features the “Pillz” hitmaker rapping lyrics dedicated to Dolph inside of a church. Footage of the Memphis native is also included along with scenes from a memorial service held in honor of the rapper.

Young Dolph’s long-time partner Mia Jaye delivered a moving speech at his memorial at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee last Thursday (Dec. 16).

“I had the most pleasurable time of my life with Adolph Robert Thornton Jr,. He was the most brilliant man, intelligent man, unique man, charming man; he was just everything,” Mia Jane told attendees. “And I’m so, so blessed that I was able to experience him for nearly a decade.”

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” wrote Gucci Mane when the news of Dolph’s death broke.

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

Watch A Tribute To Young Dolph Featuring Gucci Mane & Others

The reaction to the new single has gone down well with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the tribute.

“Gucci Mane slid like a mf on that Long Live Dolph”

Gucci Mane slid like a mf on that Long Live Dolph pic.twitter.com/LuigEkDyoI — 💜MAMBAKOBE4L💛💭📍 (@Mambakobe4lW) December 17, 2021

“Gucci Mane : *RESPECTFULLY PAYS HOMAGE TO YOUNG DOLPH* Everyone:”

Gucci Mane : *RESPECTFULLY PAYS HOMAGE TO YOUNG DOLPH*



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/EydiXgBO9d — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) December 21, 2021

“This song got me holding back tears man. @gucci1017 one of the realest ever, long live dolph.”

This song got me holding back tears man. @gucci1017 one of the realest ever, long live dolph pic.twitter.com/EY7tnSfPvp — diggity (@617diggity) December 17, 2021

“Gucci Mane went fed on Long Live Dolph…gave me chills s### really sad.”