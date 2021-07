Gucci Mane was the highlight of the IndieFest in Atlanta over the weekend, where top-name acts hit the stage during the event, which was hosted by Big Tigga!

The 4th of July has come and gone, but people are still talking about just how lit their weekend was. Especially in Atlanta, where the Authentic Empire Music Group hosted its first annual IndieFest featuring Gucci Mane.

People crammed into the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge to see artists like Money Mu, YSN, Gabriel Avrett, AG Lotti, Doughboy, Mello Oowee (who won the coveted AE chain, a brand new car, a single deal, and trophy), and Geezy Escobar.

Hosted by radio super-jock Big Tigger, the pinnacle of the event was East Atlanta native, Gucci Mane— who did a performance that wowed the audience in attendance.

On the stage dedicated to incarcerated rapper Foogiano, DJ Greg Street made sure that everyone knew that though he was locked up, no one would forget his birthday.

In addition to Gucci Mane and the talented array of independent artists, the festival also lined up 20 vendors to sell to the revelers.

One of the biggest smashes of the event was the Slutty Vegan “Big Ol’ S###” food truck, an eatery that changes its delicious menu each day. According to their social media, they offered three of their top sellers: Fussy H####, Sloppy Toppy, and One Night Stand.

A press release regarding the event noted that AEMG attracted dozens of artists who performed for over 3,000 people (at the COVOD-19 responsible event) to “win exclusive prizes.”

AEMG’s CEO Lavour “Boomman” Sanders said, “I really want to thank all of the indie artists who showed up and showed out It was an amazing turnout; another win for independent artists and the culture.”

“There isn’t anything out here like it,” Boomman continued. “And I’m making it my mission to take IndieFest all over the world in the hopes of bringing the best indie talent to the mainstream.”