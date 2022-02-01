Rapper Hotboy Wes has been arrested in his hometown of Waco, TX. The 26-year-old was wanted for robbery and the Hewitt Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest. According to KWTX, the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force scooped Gucci Mane’s artist, whose real name is Wesley Takquan Lewis, on Monday, Jan. […]

According to KWTX, the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force scooped Gucci Mane’s artist, whose real name is Wesley Takquan Lewis, on Monday, Jan. 31, and seen taking him into custody has locked him up in the McLennan County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals took to Twitter to announce his capture.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Wesley Takquan Lewis, also known as “Hotboy Wes,” on a robbery warrant and additional charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Wesley Takquan Lewis, also known as “Hotboy Wes,” on a robbery warrant and additional charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. pic.twitter.com/O2Ia5yD4VW — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 1, 2022

Jail records report that the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office hit him with two additional charges: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office reports that he was sitting in his car at the 9th and Colcord intersection. Law enforcement recognized him and immediately went in to apprehend the suspect. When they detained him, they found a stolen gun in his vehicle —along with three suspected gang members.

This is not the first time the young man has been in trouble with the law. Two years ago, in February of 2020, he was accused of running his baby mother off the road with his young children.

The story is developing.