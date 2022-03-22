Gucci Mane is being sued by a promoter for not honoring a performance contract or returning the initial deposit for the canceled show.

A Houston concert promoter is suing rapper Gucci Mane for not honoring a performance contract or returning the initial deposit for the canceled show.

According to FOX 4, before the global pandemic, Brandon Mitchell booked Gucci Mane to perform on July 26th, 2019, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

In order to secure the popular performer for the date, a $100,000 security deposit was given to Gucci Mane’s team.

Out of the blue, the Atlanta native, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, abruptly canceled his commitment and never rescheduled.

Despite not fulfilling his contractual obligation, the rapper never returned the security deposit to Mitchell even after the promoter requested his money back.

As a result, on March 10th, Mitchell filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Gucci Mane and his agents, The Diop Agency and 1st Avenue Touring LLC, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

They are being sued for the following: breach of contract, unjust enrichment, negligent misrepresentation, promissory fraud, civil conspiracy, and wrongful conversion.

Mitchell believes the artist purposely lied to get paid while knowing he would not be able to perform all along.

“Plaintiff has lost income, incurred financial and reputational damages, lost additional costs, lost opportunities, attorney fees, and other damages,” the claim submits.

This story is developing.